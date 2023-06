News From Law.com

Jeff Haidet spent 36 years leading the growth of McKenna Long & Aldridge and Dentons in Atlanta. Now, he is seeing the same growth opportunity at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner—including joining with another former Dentons partner to create what he said is "one of the top U.S.-based Korean practices."

Legal Services - Large Law

June 21, 2023, 1:20 PM

nature of claim: /