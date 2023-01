Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by attorney Joseph A. McGinley on behalf of Leia Hahn and Raymond Hahn. The case is 3:23-cv-00136, Hahn et al v. Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Company.