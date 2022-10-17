New Suit - Employment

Robert A. Hague, the former president and CEO of A.O. Smith's subsidiary Hague Water, filed an employment lawsuit against the company on Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Smith O'Callaghan & White, seeks a declaration that a non-compete clause in Hague's employment contract does not prevent him from serving as an Independent Director on the board of directors for Aquaphor International. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05669, Hague v. A.O. Smith Corp.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 17, 2022, 12:48 PM