Who Got The Work

Melissa Lori Shingles and Mark Ogden of Littler Mendelson have stepped in to defend Knight-Swift Transportation, a truckload shipping carrier, in a pending ERISA class action. The suit was filed Oct. 26 in Arizona District Court by Morgan & Morgan; Wenzel Fenton Cabassa PA; and McKay Law. The suit accuses the defendant of mismanaging the company's retirement plan and charging excessive fees for recordkeeping services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roslyn O. Silver, is 2:22-cv-01835, Hagins et al v. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Incorporated.

Transportation & Logistics

December 10, 2022, 11:06 AM