New Suit - Class Action

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, a truckload shipping carrier, was hit with an ERISA class action on Wednesday in Arizona District Court in connection with the company's retirement plan. The suit, brought by Morgan & Morgan and other attorneys, accuses the defendant of mismanaging the plan and charging excessive fees for recordkeeping services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01835, Hagins et al. v. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

October 26, 2022, 6:19 PM