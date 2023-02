News From Law.com

Paul Haggis shouldn't have to pay his adversary's attorney fees on top of a $10 million civil rape verdict against him, his lawyers claim, arguing those fees are "unreasonable." In sharply worded opposition papers, Haggis' lawyer counsel asked that a judge reject Emery Celli's motion for attorney fees or reduce them.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 02, 2023, 12:05 PM