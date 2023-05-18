New Suit - Employment

BNI Global LLC, a business networking outlet owner and operator, and Prosperity Brands LLC, formerly know as BNI Ultimate Holdings LLC, were sued Wednesday in North Carolina Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was brought by James, McElroy & Diehl on behalf of a regional director who claims that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for expressing his concerns to the Human Resources department about disparate treatment towards female colleagues on his team. The defendants are represented by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings. The case is 3:23-cv-00298, Haggerty v. Bni Global, LLC et al.

Business Services

May 18, 2023, 5:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Haggerty

Plaintiffs

James McElroy Diehl

defendants

Bni Global, LLC

Prosperity Brands, LLC

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination