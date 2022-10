Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nossaman LLP on Thursday removed an employee class action against C.R. England to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by James Hawkins APLC, alleges wage-and-hour violations. The case is 3:22-cv-01576, Hagest et al v. C.R. England Inc et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 13, 2022, 6:15 PM