New Suit - Contract

Burr & Forman filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Alabama Southern District Court on behalf of Hagerty Consulting. The suit pursues claims against the Baldwin County Commission, which contracted Hagerty to provide disaster response services amid COVID-19. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00373, Hagerty Consulting, Inc. v. Baldwin County Commission.

September 20, 2022, 3:36 PM