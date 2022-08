Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Shutts & Bowen on Monday removed a lawsuit against CIBC National Trust Co. to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for claims stemming from a trust dispute, was filed by ForsterBoughman on behalf of Joan Marie Hagemeyer. The case is 5:22-cv-00361, Hagemeyer et al. v. CIBC National Trust Co. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 15, 2022, 6:11 PM