New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Hyundai Motor was hit with a consumer class action on Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Lemberg Law, alleges that a defect in 2020-2022 Hyundai Palisades causes tow hitch wiring harness modules to catch on fire. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01045, Hageman et al. v. Hyundai Motor America.

Automotive

June 14, 2023, 4:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Brenda Hageman

Richard Price

Timothy Sage

Plaintiffs

Lemberg Law LLC

defendants

Hyundai Motor America

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract