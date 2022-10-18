New Suit - Employment

Wigdor filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against accounting company BDO USA LLP and other defendants Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was brought on behalf of former BDO senior manager, Rinat Hafizov, who contends that he was wrongfully terminated as a form of retaliation for reporting discriminatory treatment. According to the suit, BDO's senior leader and Hafizov's manager, Janet Bernier, allegedly has a documented history of engaging in blatant retaliation against employees who raise discrimination and misconduct complaints. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08853, Hafizov v. BDO USA, LLP et al.

Business Services

October 18, 2022, 7:18 AM