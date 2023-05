New Suit - Class Action

Safeco was slapped with an insurance class action on Thursday in Arizona District Court. The suit, brought by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, Goldstein Woods & Alagha and the Feder Law Office, accuses the defendant of violating Arizona law by refusing to allow policyholders to stack coverage for uninsured motorist claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00822, Haenfler v. Safeco Insurance Co. of America.

Insurance

May 11, 2023, 8:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Shirley Haenfler

Plaintiffs

Feder Law Office PA

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro

Goldstein Woods & Alagha

defendants

Safeco Insurance Company of America

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute