New Suit - Securities Class Action

Fate Therapeutics and its top officers were hit with a securities class action on Friday in California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Pomerantz LLP and Wohl & Fruchter, accuses the defendant of overstating the value of a collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, which was terminated on Jan. 5. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00111, Hadian v. Fate Therapeutics Inc. et al.