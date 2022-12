Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jones Skelton & Hochuli on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide and other defendants to Arizona District Court. The suit, involving storm damage claims, was filed by Robert D. Bohm PLLC on behalf of Loubna Boukil and Rachid Haddaoui. The case is 2:22-cv-02183, Haddaoui et al v. Nationwide Insurance Company of America et al.

Insurance

December 27, 2022, 7:27 PM