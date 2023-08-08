New Suit - Contract

Honigman filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Aug. 7 in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Hackman Capital Acquisition Company LLC. The complaint, over seller misrepresentations related to the purchase of two multi-unit apartment properties, pursues claims against Carriage House of Ann Arbor LLC and Geddes Hill LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-11947, Hackman Capital Acquisition Company, LLC v. Geddes Hill LLC et al.

Real Estate

August 08, 2023, 6:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Hackman Capital Acquisition Company, LLC

Plaintiffs

Honigman

defendants

Carriage House of Ann Arbor LLC

Geddes Hill LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract