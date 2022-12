Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Patterson Ripplinger PC on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. to Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by Merlin Law Group on behalf of Colorado homeowners who allege that the insurer delayed and underpaid claims on the total loss of their home in the East Troublesome Fire. The case is 1:22-cv-03358, Hackl et al v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.