Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Reed Smith on Monday removed a trade secret lawsuit against Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Culhane Meadows PLLC, arises from an agreement with plaintiff Hackberry Wind to provide wind turbine generator service. Hackberry seeks a declaration that it has not breached a confidentiality agreement with Siemens by providing proprietary information to competitors or third-party engineering firms. The case is 4:23-cv-00239, Hackberry Wind, LLC v. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Inc.