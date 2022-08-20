Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila on Friday removed a class action against energy provider Exelon, Commonwealth Edison and Aclara Technologies to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Glenn J. Dunn & Associates, claims that Exelon created a fire hazard with the installation of allegedly faulty smart meters at customer properties. Aclara, which manufactures the meters, is a subsidiary of Hubbell Inc. The case is 1:22-cv-04438, Habich v. Exelon Corporation et al.

Energy

August 20, 2022, 12:10 PM