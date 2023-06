New Suit - Employment

Walmart was sued Tuesday in Ohio Southern District Court over alleged employment law breaches. The court case was brought by The Friedmann Firm on behalf of a former Walmart stocker who claims he was subjected to discrimination based on his race and national origin. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01864, Habashy v. Walmart, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 06, 2023, 5:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Samy Wadie Mikhail Habashy

Plaintiffs

The Friedmann Firm, LLC

defendants

Walmart, Inc.

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches