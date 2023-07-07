Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Pinnacle Funeral Service and Vineyard Capital Partners to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Robbins Alloy Belinfante Littlefield on behalf of Pinnacle's former CEO Paul Haarer, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for accepting a repurchase offer by Pinnacle management of Vineyard membership units. The suit also pursues age discrimination claims. The case is 1:23-cv-02976, Haarer v. Vineyard Capital Partners, L.L.C. et al.

Business Services

July 07, 2023, 8:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Paul Haarer

Plaintiffs

Robbins Alloy Belinfante Littlefield LLC

Robbins Firm

Robbins Ross Alloy Belinfante Littlefield, LLC

defendants

Pinnacle Funeral Service, LLC

Vineyard Capital Partners, L.L.C.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination