Who Got The Work

Michael Gill, Elspeth V. Hansen and Michael A. Olsen of Mayer Brown have stepped in to represent Generac Holdings, a manufacturer of backup power generators, in a pending product liability class action. The case was filed Oct. 28 in Florida Middle District Court by Vargas Gonzalez Baldwin Delombard LLP; Carey, Danis & Lowe; and Jacob Flint Law. The case arises from property damage caused by an allegedly defective residential solar energy system designed and distributed by Generac. The defendant is also represented by Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington, is 8:22-cv-02470, Haak v. Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 12, 2022, 4:07 PM