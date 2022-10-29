New Suit - Class Action

Generac Holdings, a manufacturer of backup power generators, was slapped with a product liability class action Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The court action arises from property damage caused by an allegedly defective residential solar energy system designed and distributed by Generac. The complaint was filed by Vargas Gonzalez Baldwin Delombard; Carey, Danis & Lowe; and Jacob Flint Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02470, Haak v. Generac Power Systems, Inc.

