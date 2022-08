Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Chartwell Law Offices on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Mid-Century Insurance and Ileana R. Zapata to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, stemming from an underlying motor vehicle collision, was filed by Wapner Newman on behalf of Caitlyn Ha and Long Ha. The case is 2:22-cv-03258, Ha et al v. Zapata et al.

Insurance

August 16, 2022, 12:50 PM