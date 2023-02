New Suit - ERISA

United Behavioral Health, Motion Picture Industry Health Plan and the Medical Review Institute of America were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by DL Law Group on behalf of a plaintiff challenging the denial of coverage for his transgender child's mental health treatment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00710, H. v. United Behavioral Health et al.