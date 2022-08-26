New Suit - Product Liability

Meta Platforms and Snap Inc. were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of a young adult plaintiff, alleges that the social media defendants knowingly designed their platforms to have addictive properties and failed to warn or protect child users from sexual exploitation and abuse. The lawsuit is backed by Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz; Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie and Marsh Law Firm. The case is 3:22-cv-04888, H. v. Meta Platforms, Inc. formerly known as Facebook, Inc. et al.

Technology

August 26, 2022, 5:08 PM