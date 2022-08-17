New Suit - Product Liability

Alphabet, Google, Snap Inc., YouTube and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The court case was filed by Social Media Victims Law Center, Seeger Weiss and Robert Klonof LLC on behalf of J.H. The case is part of a wave of cases alleging that the defendants knowingly designed their platforms to have addictive properties that are dangerous to minors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-04710, H. v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al.

Technology

August 17, 2022, 12:36 PM