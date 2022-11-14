Who Got The Work

Andrew Baum and Olivia M. Weiss of Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro have stepped in to represent Michael Antonovich, Kathryn Barger and other defendants in a pending lawsuit. The suit was filed Sept. 9 in California Central District Court by Yagman & Reichmann on behalf of H. Orozco, who contends that he was unlawfully incarcerated and denied rights to a speedy trial. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha, is 2:22-cv-07014, H. Orozco v. Kathryn Barger et al.

California

November 14, 2022, 4:48 AM