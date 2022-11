Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker & Hostetler on Wednesday removed a data breach class action against Keystone Health to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The complaint, which centers on a breach which occurred over the summer, was filed by Sauder Schelkopf LLC and Barnow and Associates on behalf of individuals who claim that their personal information was compromised due to negligence. The case is 1:22-cv-01836, H et al v. Keystone Rural Health Center.

Health Care

November 17, 2022, 12:39 PM