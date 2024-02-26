Who Got The Work

Attorneys at Kirkland & Ellis have stepped in to represent Cinven and other defendants in a pending antitrust class action. The suit was filed Jan. 12 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by NastLaw; Gustafson Gluek; BoiesBattin; Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky; Boni, Zack & Snyder; and Zimmerman Reed. The complaint accuses the defendants of conspiring to artificially increase prices of concrete admixtures and cement additives. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kai N. Scott, is 2:24-cv-00164, H & S Redi Mix, Inc. v. Sika AG et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 26, 2024, 5:23 PM

Plaintiffs

H & S Ready Mix, Inc.

H & S Redi Mix, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Nastlaw LLC

Gustafson Gluek PLLC

defendants

Cinven Ltd.

Cinven, Inc.

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.

RPM International, Inc.

Chryso Inc.

Chryso, Inc.

Does 1-10

GCP Applied Technologies, Inc.

Master Builders Solutions Admixtures U.S., LLC

Master Builders Solutions Deutschland Gmbh

Saint-Gobain North America

Sika AG

Sika Corporation

The Euclid Chemical Company

defendant counsels

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

Christa C. Cottrell

Kirkland & Ellis

Bruce Mcculloch

Latham & Watkins

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Fishkin Lucks LLP

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

Baker McKenzie

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations