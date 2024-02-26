Who Got The Work

Attorneys at Kirkland & Ellis have stepped in to represent Cinven and other defendants in a pending antitrust class action. The suit was filed Jan. 12 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by NastLaw; Gustafson Gluek; BoiesBattin; Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky; Boni, Zack & Snyder; and Zimmerman Reed. The complaint accuses the defendants of conspiring to artificially increase prices of concrete admixtures and cement additives. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kai N. Scott, is 2:24-cv-00164, H & S Redi Mix, Inc. v. Sika AG et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 26, 2024, 5:23 PM

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations