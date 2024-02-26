Who Got The Work
Attorneys at Kirkland & Ellis have stepped in to represent Cinven and other defendants in a pending antitrust class action. The suit was filed Jan. 12 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by NastLaw; Gustafson Gluek; BoiesBattin; Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky; Boni, Zack & Snyder; and Zimmerman Reed. The complaint accuses the defendants of conspiring to artificially increase prices of concrete admixtures and cement additives. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kai N. Scott, is 2:24-cv-00164, H & S Redi Mix, Inc. v. Sika AG et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
February 26, 2024, 5:23 PM
Plaintiffs
- H & S Ready Mix, Inc.
- H & S Redi Mix, Inc.
Plaintiffs
- Nastlaw LLC
- Gustafson Gluek PLLC
defendants
- Cinven Ltd.
- Cinven, Inc.
- Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.
- RPM International, Inc.
- Chryso Inc.
- Chryso, Inc.
- Does 1-10
- GCP Applied Technologies, Inc.
- Master Builders Solutions Admixtures U.S., LLC
- Master Builders Solutions Deutschland Gmbh
- Saint-Gobain North America
- Sika AG
- Sika Corporation
- The Euclid Chemical Company
defendant counsels
- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
- Christa C. Cottrell
- Kirkland & Ellis
- Bruce Mcculloch
- Latham & Watkins
- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
- Fishkin Lucks LLP
- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett
- Baker McKenzie
- Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP
nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations