New Suit - Trademark

Smith, Gambrell & Russell filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of automotive parts seller H&R Special Springs. The complaint takes aim at Donut Media and Matthew R. Levin for offering services with a logo allegedly designed to imply a connection or affiliation with the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06558, H & R Special Springs, L.P. v. Donut Media, Inc. et al.

Automotive

September 14, 2022, 1:54 PM