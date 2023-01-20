New Suit - Trade Secrets

H & E Equipment Services filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former employee Matthew Jeppson and competitor EquipmentShare Inc. on Friday in Utah District Court. The suit, brought by Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart, accuses Jeppson of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in his new role with EquipmentShare. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00051, H & E Equipment Services Inc. v. Jeppson et al.

Construction & Engineering

January 20, 2023, 2:05 PM