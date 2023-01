Who Got The Work

Kirsten Bordis Mooney of Fisher & Phillips has entered an appearance for FedEx in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case, for claims under the ADA and the Family & Medical Leave Act, was filed Dec. 9 in Ohio Southern District Court by the Spitz Law Firm on behalf of Richard Gyansa. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James L. Graham, is 2:22-cv-04353, Gyansa v. FedEx Ground Package System, Inc.