In the aftermath of Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson's wave of prosecutions against delta-8 and delta-10 retailers, attorney Tom Church asked the court of appeals to reverse a Gwinnett trial court motion to deny a return of property that was seized in a 2022 raid. Church said that during the incursion, law enforcement seized parts of his client, Elements Distribution's, inventory and roughly $300,000 from their warehouse.

May 10, 2023, 6:41 PM

