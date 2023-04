News From Law.com

The 2024 race for Gwinnett County, Georgia, district attorney is beginning to take shape, with Snellville lawyer Andrea Alabi announcing her candidacy as the first challenger to incumbent Patsy Austin-Gatson in the Democratic primary. Alabi said Austin-Gatson has inadequate trial experience and criticized her management, saying the office has lost paperwork and has a lower trial conviction rate than other metro Atlanta counties.

April 12, 2023, 2:48 PM

