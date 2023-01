New Suit - Contract

UPS was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly lost and damaged shipments of goods, was brought by the Trayber Raikhelson Law Group on behalf of GVA Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-20061, GVA Group Inc. v. United Parcel Service General Services Co.

Transportation & Logistics

January 06, 2023, 5:11 PM