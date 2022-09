Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against LoanMe Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit, over a leasing dispute, was filed by Richard L. Seide APC on behalf of GV Stadium Gateway LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-06402, GV Stadium Gateway, LLC v. LoanMe Inc.

California

September 08, 2022, 5:35 AM