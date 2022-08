New Suit - Employment

Coca-Cola Consolidated, the largest independent Coca-Cola bottler in the U.S., was sued Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Gary A. Reeve on behalf of Alejandro Guzman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03093, Guzman v. Coca Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 11, 2022, 2:55 PM