Who Got The Work

Scott R. Green of Goldberg Segalla has entered an appearance for A & Z Pharmaceutical Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged pregnancy-based employment discrimination. The action was filed Jan. 12 in New York Eastern District Court by the Law Office of Peter A. Romero. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lashann Dearcy Hall, is 2:23-cv-00223, Guzman v. A & Z Pharmaceutical Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 27, 2023, 4:28 AM