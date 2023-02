Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ward, Hocker & Thornton on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against FedEx Freight Inc. and Nandy Pierre to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Carlos Guzman and Guerdy Vanegas. The case is 3:23-cv-00059, Guzman et al v. Pierre et al.