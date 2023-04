Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Evans Delivery Co. Inc., Kearny Point and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Law Offices of Nataliya Borushchak on behalf of Renso Brito, Ana Disla Guzman and Hector Del Orden. The case is 1:23-cv-03536, Guzman et al v. Evans Delivery Co. Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 28, 2023, 5:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Ana Disla Guzman

Hector Del Orden

Renso Brito

defendants

Evans Delivery Co. Inc.

Kearny Point

Pinnacle Freight Lines

Sarmiento Truck Sales LLC

US40 Logistics Inc.

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision