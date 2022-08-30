New Suit - Employment Class Action

Dow Agrosciences LLC and Dow Chemical were hit with an employment class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Gilbert & Sackman and Hadsell Stormer Renick & Dai on behalf of current and former employees assigned relief shifts that require them to be ready to report to work if contacted. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-04962, Guzman et al v. Dow Agrosciences LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 30, 2022, 6:00 PM