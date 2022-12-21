Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Sheppard Mullin have entered appearances for Silvergate Capital and its top officers in a pending securities class action. The action, filed Dec. 13 in California Southern District Court by Pomerantz LLP and Grossman LLP, arises from a recent article declaring that Silvergate's account holders allegedly transferred over $425 million to South American money launderers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Battaglia, is 3:22-cv-01968, Guz v. Silvergate Capital Corporation et al.

Cryptocurrency

December 21, 2022, 7:10 AM