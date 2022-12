New Suit - Securities Class Action

Silvergate Capital and its top officers were hit with a securities class action on Tuesday in California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Pomerantz LLP and Grossman LLP, arises from a recent article declaring that Silvergate's account holders allegedly transferred over $425 million to South American money launderers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01968, Guz v. Silvergate Capital Corp. et al.

Cryptocurrency

December 13, 2022, 5:56 PM