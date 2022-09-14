Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Northbridge Health Care Center, Athena Health Care Associates and other defendants to Connecticut District Court. The suit, filed by Perkins & Associates on behalf of the estate of Lentine Scott, alleges that the defendant was negligent in providing care to Scott, who contracted COVID-19 at the Northbridge Health Care Center in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The case is 3:22-cv-01162, Guytan v. Northbridge Health Care Center Inc. et al.

Health Care

September 14, 2022, 4:55 PM