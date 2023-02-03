New Suit - Contract

Offit Kurman and PilieroMazza PLLC filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Delaware District Court on behalf of Deborah L. Guynn and James M. Guynn, the owners of Distinctive Healthcare Inc. (DHI). According to the complaint, Essential Operating Ventures agreed to acquire DHI but allegedly refused to fund the escrow account for its acquisition of DHI. The suit seeks specific performance to compel the defendant to honor its obligations under its stock purchase agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00130, Guynn et al v. Essential Operating Ventures, LLC.

Health Care

February 03, 2023, 11:02 AM