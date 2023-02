New Suit - Employment

Zions Bancorp. was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Thursday in Utah District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff claiming sexual harassment, disability bias and other allegations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00012, Guymon v. Zions Bancorporation.

Banking & Financial Services

February 02, 2023, 8:00 PM