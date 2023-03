New Suit

Morgan & Morgan filed a lawsuit on behalf of Francis Guy in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on Wednesday. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, targets Mohamed S. Eliwa, GSC Heavy Hauling LLC and other defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00412, Guy v. Eliwa et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 08, 2023, 3:13 PM