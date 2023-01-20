Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Phelps Dunbar on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Lloyd's London, Lexington Insurance and other insurers to North Carolina Middle District Court. The complaint, concerning fire damage claims, was filed by Keziah Gates LLP on behalf of crane rental provider Guy M. Turner Inc. and Chrislynn LLC. The case is 1:23-cv-00065, Guy M. Turner, Incorporated et al v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London, Subscribing to Policy Number Amr-68442 et al.

Insurance

January 20, 2023, 3:34 PM