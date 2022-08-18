New Suit - Trade Secrets

Reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter & Co sued five former employees of its GC Access unit on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court for breach of contract and fiduciary duties, misappropriation of trade secrets, unfair competition and tortious interference with business relationships. The suit, backed by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, centers on the employees' defection to Howden Reinsurance Brokers in alleged breach of various non-solicitation and non-disclosure agreements. Guy Carpenter has separately sued Howden, which it describes as a direct competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the individual defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07032, Guy Carpenter & Company, LLC v. Jameson et al.

Agent & Broker

August 18, 2022, 9:05 AM